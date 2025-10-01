Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $225.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

