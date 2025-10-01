Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $500,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $53,458,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,755 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $4,768,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $105.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

