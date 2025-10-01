Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BTT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

