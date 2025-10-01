Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

