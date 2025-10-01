Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

KNSL opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.91 and a 200 day moving average of $461.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

