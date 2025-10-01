Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Fabrinet $FN

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18,800.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 63.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $364.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $397.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

