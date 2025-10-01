Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

