Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
