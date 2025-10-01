Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.