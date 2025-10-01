Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $YJUN

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

