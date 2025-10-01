Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.