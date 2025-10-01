Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average of $265.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

