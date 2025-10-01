Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

