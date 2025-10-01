Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,592,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.5%

EXE opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 272.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

