Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 72,215 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,215 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 481.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,139.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.