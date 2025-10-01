Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alger 35 ETF $ATFV

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 1.42% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alger 35 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance
ATFV stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Alger 35 ETF has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $35.91.
About Alger 35 ETF
The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
