Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

