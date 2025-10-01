Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 995.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $20,230,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
