Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 995.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $20,230,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.