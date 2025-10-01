Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in HSBC by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.