Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Update

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,800 shares, an increase of 3,366.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ayala Land Trading Down 1.8%
OTCMKTS AYAAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Ayala Land has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.53.
Ayala Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayala Land
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.