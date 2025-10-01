Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Update

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,800 shares, an increase of 3,366.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ayala Land Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS AYAAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Ayala Land has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.53.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

