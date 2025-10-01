Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 845,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.88. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Several brokerages have commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $1,195,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,495.92. The trade was a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

