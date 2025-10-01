Ballentine Partners LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.