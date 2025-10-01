Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,782.76. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saleem Drera sold 266,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $2,935,210.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,458.74. The trade was a 91.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,959. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

