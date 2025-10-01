Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,680 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.