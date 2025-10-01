Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,549.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 598,630 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $609.95 million, a P/E ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

