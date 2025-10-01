BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $41.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

