Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 68.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.1%

BYD stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $797,656.14. Following the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. This represents a 39.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

