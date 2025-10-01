Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Cut by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

