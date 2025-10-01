Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

AVGO stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.