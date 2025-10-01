Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

