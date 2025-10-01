Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

