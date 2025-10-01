Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.29.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

