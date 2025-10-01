Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $251.80 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

