Chico Wealth RIA Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

