City Holding Co. Acquires 324 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.23 and its 200 day moving average is $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

