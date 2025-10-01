Clean Yield Group Purchases 122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

