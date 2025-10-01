Clean Yield Group Purchases 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $256.70.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
