CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

