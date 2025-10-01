Commercial Metals Company $CMC Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 77.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

CMC opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 184.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

