Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

