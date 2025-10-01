Contrasting Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 2.75% 28.46% 6.81% Rush Street Interactive 2.48% 16.53% 8.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 8 1 2.91

This is a summary of recent ratings for Accel Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.27%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.76 $35.25 million $0.40 27.63 Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 5.07 $2.39 million $0.20 102.60

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Accel Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

