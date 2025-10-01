Contrasting Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 7.10% 6.88% 0.55% Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60 Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Citizens has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.48%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Citizens”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $516.93 million 3.11 $77.47 million $1.22 28.83 Citizens $40.95 million 0.91 $5.49 million $0.95 6.95

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Citizens on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.