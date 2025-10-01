Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $752.94 and its 200 day moving average is $672.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,183,241. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

