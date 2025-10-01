Critical Analysis: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $945.06 million 13.74 $1.00 billion $1.01 20.02 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $168.27 million 0.76 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.67

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Annaly Capital Management and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 6 0 2.60 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 13.76% 15.53% 1.68% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

