CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Position Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 418.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of CVS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
