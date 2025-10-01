Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.18 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $236,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,370.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $412,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

