Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

