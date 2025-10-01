Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.