Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $349.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.47.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

