FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Position Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,409,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.01 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $359.10.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

