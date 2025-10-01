Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,923,000 after buying an additional 1,907,414 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,711,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 888,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,870 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,958.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 585,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 616,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,734,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

